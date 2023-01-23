South Kesteven road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

South Kesteven's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 1pm December 5 2022 to 6am January 24 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Gonerby Moor to Coddington, Lay-By and slip road closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm July 24 2022 to 6am March 11 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, lay by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm January 24 to 5am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Foston to Long Bennington, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 9pm January 28 to 6am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stamford, Lane closures for survey works.

• A1, from 8pm January 30 to 5am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Great Ponton to Harlaxton, Lane closure due to maintenance works.