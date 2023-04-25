South Kesteven road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

South Kesteven's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with drivers facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm March 1 to 6am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Grantham to Long Bennington, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A1, from 8pm July 24 2022 to 6am May 22 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, lay by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm April 25 to 5am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Colsterworth, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A1, from 9am April 27 to 5pm May 1, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Tinwell to Empingham, diversion route for works on local authority network.

• A1, from 9am April 27 to 5pm May 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Claypole to long Bennington, diversion route for works on local authority network.