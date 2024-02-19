South Kesteven road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

South Kesteven's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm January 3 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Harlaxton to Barrowby and A52 eastbound and westbound, Barrowby, exit slip road closure with diversion and speed restrictions for developer works on local authority road.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm February 25 to 5am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Tinwell to Stamford, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A52, from 8pm February 27 to 6am February 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Bingham to Barrowby, mobile lane closures due to horticultural works.

• A1, from 8pm February 28 to 5am February 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Barrowby to Gonerby Moor, Lane closure due to maintenance works.