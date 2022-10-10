South Kesteven road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

South Kesteven's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm July 24 2022 to 6am January 23 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, lay by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 6am to 8pm on October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Great Ponton to Stoke Rochford, diversion route due to works on behalf of Anglian Water.

• A52, from 8pm October 17 to 5am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound, Barrowby, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm October 24 to 6am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, South Witham to Little Ponton, Lane closures for survey works.

