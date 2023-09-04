South Kesteven road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

South Kesteven's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm September 1 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Gonerby Moor to Foston, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A1, from 8am August 16 to 4pm September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Marston to Gonerby Moor, diversion route for works on local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm August 21 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Harlaxton, diversion route for work on local authority network.

• A52, from 8pm June 26 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 Barrowby, 24/7 Lane closure and speed restriction with traffic signals due to works being undertaken on behalf of Cadent Gas.

And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm September 4 to 5am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Stoke Rochford to Great Ponton, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A1, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Great Ponton, Lane closures for drainage works.

• A1, from 8pm September 5 to 5am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Marston to Long Bennington, Lane closure due to barrier repairs.

• A1, from 8pm September 6 to 5am September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Gonerby Moor to Barrowby, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A1, from 6pm September 7 to 7am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, A606, junction to A6121 junction, diversion route via National Highways networks for works on local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm September 7 to 5am September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, South Witham to Stretton, Lane closure for maintenance repairs.

• A1, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Tickencote to South Witham, diversion route via National Highways network for survey works,.

• A1, from 8pm September 12 to 5am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Long Bennington, Lane closures for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stamford, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm September 14 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Little Ponton to Harlaxton, Lane closures for drainage works.

• A1, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Gonerby Moor to Foston, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.