South Kesteven road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

South Kesteven's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Woolsthorpe to Great Ponton, Gap and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.

• A1, from midday, April 19 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stamford to Grantham, carriageway, layby and lane closures due to bridge works.

• A1, from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stretton to Easton, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm May 4 to 6am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A52 Barrowby, slip road closure and traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of National Grid Electricity.

• A1, from 8pm February 28 to 6am July 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Wansford to Grantham, Lay by and carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm May 9 to 8pm August 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Long Bennington, Lane closures for drainage works.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm May 23 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm May 24 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Harlaxton, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm May 25 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Gonerby Moor to Long Bennington, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm May 27 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Long Benington to Balderton, slip road and lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm May 29 to 6am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Stamford, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A1, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Little Ponton to Foston, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 9am June 6 to 3pm June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Widmerpool to Paddys Lane, A1 northbound and southbound, Harlaxton to Grantham, A52 eastbound and westbound, Grantham to Bottesford, diversion route due to works on behalf of Leicestershire County Council.