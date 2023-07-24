South Kesteven road closures: nine for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

South Kesteven's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 1pm July 18 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stretton to Easton, slip road, lay-by and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm June 28 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Little Ponton, Gap closurea and lane closures for drainage works. Diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A52, from 8pm June 26 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 Barrowby, 24/7 Lane closure and speed restriction with traffic signals due to works being undertaken on behalf of Cadent Gas.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm July 25 to 5am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Woolfox to Stretton, Lane closures due to barrier repairs.

• A1, from 8pm July 26 to 5am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Little Ponton to Great Ponton, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm July 27 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Harlaxton, slip road closures and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm July 28 to 5am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, South Witham to North Witham, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A1, from 8pm July 29 to 5am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Colsterworth, Lane closures due to barrier repairs.

• A1, from 8.30am August 7 to 4.30pm August 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Great Casterton to Tinwell, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.