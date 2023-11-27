South Kesteven road closures: nine for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
South Kesteven's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A1, from 8pm November 27 to 6am December 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Woolsthorpe to Stoke Rochford, Lane closures due to drainage works.
• A1, from 8pm November 27 to 5am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Harlaxton to Gonerby Moor, Lane closure due to maintenance works.
• A1, from 8pm November 29 to 5am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Skillington to Colsterworth, Lane closure due to maintenance works.
• A1, from 8pm November 30 to 5am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Gonerby Moor to Marston, Lane closure due to maintenance works.
• A1, from 8pm December 2 to 5am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Tickencote, Lane closure for safety repair works.
• A1, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Wothorpe to Great Casterton, carriageway and lane closures due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• A1, from 6am December 5 to 5pm December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Great Ponton to Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.
• A52, from 8pm December 5 to 5am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Barrowby, Lane closure and traffic signals due to maintenance works.
• A1, from 9am to 3pm on December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Barrowby, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.