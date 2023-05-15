South Kesteven road closures: nine for motorists to avoid this week

South Kesteven's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm May 10 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Colsterworth to Little Ponton, slip road and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm July 24 2022 to 6am June 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, lay by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A52, from midday, May 15 to 6pm May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 Barrowby, Lane closure and traffic signals and lane closure due to works on behalf of Cadent Gas.

• A1, from 8am May 16 to 4pm May 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stretton to Stamford, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm May 17 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 Barrowby, traffic signals due to works on behalf of BT.

• A1, from 8pm May 18 to 5am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Skillington to Colsterworth, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm May 19 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Grantham to Great Ponton, slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.

• A52, from 8pm May 19 to 5am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Barrowby, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm May 25 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Harlaxton, slip road closures and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.