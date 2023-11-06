South Kesteven road closures: seven for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

South Kesteven's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm November 2 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Long Bennington to Gonerby, Lane closure due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A52, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Barrowby, Lane closures due to works on behalf of UPP.

• A1, from 8pm November 8 to 5am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Woolsthorpe to Colsterworth, slip road and lane closure for electrical works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 9am to 3pm on November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Long Bennington to Balderton, diversion route via National Highways network for works on local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm November 15 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Great Ponton to Little Ponton, Lane and gap closures for survey works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm November 15 to 5am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Barrowby to Gonerby Moor, Lane closures for electrical works.

• A1, from 8pm November 20 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Harlaxton to Barrowby, Lane closures for survey works.