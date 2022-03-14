South Kesteven road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

South Kesteven's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm March 12 to 6am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Gonerby Moor to Foston, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm February 6 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Foston to Barrowby, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm February 28 to 6am May 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Wansford to Grantham, Lay by and carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm March 14 to 5am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Great Ponton, Gap closure and lane closures with a diversion route due to maintenance work.

• A52, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound, Sedgebrook to Barrowby, traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 1pm March 16 to 6am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Gonerby Moor to Barrowby, Layby and lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 7am March 21 to 5pm March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Great Ponton to Stoke Rochford, diversion route due to works on behalf of Anglian Water.