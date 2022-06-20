South Kesteven road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

South Kesteven's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm June 6 to 5am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Harlaxton, exit and entry slip road closure for works being undertaken on behalf of National Grid Electricity.

• A1, from 8pm February 28 to 6am July 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound, Wansford to Grantham, Lay by and carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm May 9 to 8pm August 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Long Bennington, Lane closures for drainage works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A52, from 8pm June 27 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Bingham to Barrowby, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm June 28 to 5am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A52 Barrowby, slip road closure and traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of National Grid Electricity.

• A1, from 8pm June 29 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Foston, Lane closure for works being undertaken on behalf of BT.

• A1, from 8pm July 1 to 6am July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Marston to Long Bennington, Lane closure due to maintenance works.