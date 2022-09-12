South Kesteven road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

South Kesteven's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 10pm September 10 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Foston, Lane closure due to works being undertaken on behalf of Network Rail.

• A1, from 8pm July 24 to 6am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, aly by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Barrowby to Harlaxton, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Little Ponton to Foston, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm September 16 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Gonnerby Moor, slip road closure due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm September 23 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stoke Rochford to Great Ponton, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A1, from 8pm September 26 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Harlaxton to Barrowby, carriageway closure due to maintenance works.