South Kesteven road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

South Kesteven's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm July 24 2022 to 6am January 23 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, lay by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm October 24 to 6am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, South Witham to Little Ponton, Lane closures for survey works.

• A52, from 8pm October 25 to 5am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 Sedgebrook to Barrowby, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm October 26 to 5am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Dry Doddington to Long Bennington, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A1, from 8pm October 27 to 6am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Wothorpe to Tickencote, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A1, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Little Ponton to Colsterworth, diversion for works on local authority network.

• A1, from 10pm November 7 to 6am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barrowby Interchange to A607 Harlaxton Road, diversion route for works on local authority network.