South Kesteven road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
South Kesteven's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A1, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Wothorpe to Great Casterton, carriageway and lane closures due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A52, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 Sedgebrook, traffic signals due to works on behalf of UPP.
• A1, from 8pm December 11 to 5am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Ponton to Harlaxton, Lane closures due to barrier repairs.
• A1, from 8pm December 12 to 5am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Balderton, Slip and lane closures due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• A1, from 8pm December 13 to 5am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Skillington to Colsterworth, Lane closure for safety repair works.
• A1, from 8pm December 18 to 5am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Gonerby Moor to Barrowby, Lane closures for signage works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.