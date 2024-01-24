South Kesteven road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

South Kesteven's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm January 3 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Harlaxton to Barrowby and A52 eastbound and westbound, Barrowby, exit slip road closure with diversion and speed restrictions for developer works on local authority road.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm January 22 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Great Ponton, slip road and lane closures for survey works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm January 24 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Tickencote to South Witham, Lane closures for survey works.

• A1, from 8pm January 25 to 5am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Colsterworth to Skillington, Lane closures for electrical works.

• A52, from 9.30am February 5 to 2.30pm February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Bingham to Barrowby, mobile lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A1, from 8pm February 5 to 5am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Colsterworth to Woolsthorpe, slip road and lane closure due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.