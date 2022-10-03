South Kesteven road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

South Kesteven's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm September 26 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Harlaxton to Barrowby, carriageway closure due to maintenance works, diversion via national highways network.

Advertisement

• A1, from 8pm July 24 to 6am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, lay by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A52, from 8pm October 3 to 5am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound, Barrowby, Lane closure due to electrical works.

• A1, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Stoke Rochford to Great Ponton, Lane closure for maintenance works.

Advertisement

• A1, from 8pm October 8 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Long Bennington to Dry Doddington, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A1, from 6am to 8pm on October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Great Ponton to Stoke Rochford, diversion route due to works on behalf of Anglian Water.