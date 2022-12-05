South Kesteven road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

South Kesteven's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm November 19 to 6am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Stamford to Harlaxton, carriageway closure due to works on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from midday, November 15 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Little Ponton to Harlaxton, slip road, lay-by and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm July 24 2022 to 6am January 23 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, lay by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 1pm December 5 2022 to 6am January 24 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Gonerby Moor to Coddington, Lay-By and slip road closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Marston to Gonerby Moor, Gap closure due to works being undertaken on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council, diversion via National highways network.

• A1, from 8pm December 5 2022 to 6am January 13 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Little Ponton to Foston, slip road and lane closures for horticulture works, diversion via national highways network.

