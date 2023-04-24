South Kesteven road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

South Kesteven's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A52, from 8pm April 12 to 5am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Barrowby, traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 1pm April 12 to 6am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Barrowby to Foston, slip road, Lay-By and lane closures due to maintenance work, diversion route via National Highways and local authority network.

• A52, from 8pm April 14 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 eastbound and westbound, Bingham to Barrowby, Lane closures due to maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A52 Barrowby, traffic signals due to works on behalf of BT.

• A1, from 8pm March 1 to 6am May 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Grantham to Long Bennington, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A1, from 8pm July 24 2022 to 6am May 15 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, lay by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via national highways and local authority network.