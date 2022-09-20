South Kesteven road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

South Kesteven's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm July 24 to 6am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Harlaxton to Wansford, carriageway, lay by and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 8pm September 23 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Stoke Rochford to Great Ponton, Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A1, from 8pm September 26 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Harlaxton to Barrowby, carriageway closure due to maintenance works, diversion via national highways network.