South Kesteven takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A South Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A South Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Nommies Ltd, a takeaway at T/A Folkingham Store, 33 Market Place, Folkingham was given the maximum score after assessment on December 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Advertisement
It means that of South Kesteven's 101 takeaways with ratings, 67 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.