South Kesteven takeaway given new food hygiene rating
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
55 minutes ago
A South Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Burghley Chippy, a takeaway at 2 Stirling Road, Stamford, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on January 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Kesteven's 99 takeaways with ratings, 68 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.