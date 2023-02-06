Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

South Kesteven takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A South Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
55 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A South Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Burghley Chippy, a takeaway at 2 Stirling Road, Stamford, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on January 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Kesteven's 99 takeaways with ratings, 68 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.