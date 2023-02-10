South Kesteven takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A South Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
16 minutes ago
Emperors Kitchen, a takeaway at 67 Westgate, Grantham, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on January 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Kesteven's 99 takeaways with ratings, 68 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.