South Kesteven takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A South Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:06 BST
Ashiana, a takeaway at 46 Main Road, Long Bennington, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on June 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Kesteven's 98 takeaways with ratings, 63 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.