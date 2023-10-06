South Kesteven takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A South Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Charcoal Grill, a takeaway at 16 Watergate, Grantham, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on September 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Kesteven's 100 takeaways with ratings, 64 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.