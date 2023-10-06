Register
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

South Kesteven takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A South Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:12 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A South Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Charcoal Grill, a takeaway at 16 Watergate, Grantham, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on September 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Kesteven's 100 takeaways with ratings, 64 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.