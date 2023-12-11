South Kesteven takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A South Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
UK 1 Pizza & Kebabs, a takeaway at 9 Abbey Road, Bourne, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on November 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Kesteven's 102 takeaways with ratings, 63 (62%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.