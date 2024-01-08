South Kesteven takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A South Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pizza Lovers, a takeaway at 7 London Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on December 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Kesteven's 102 takeaways with ratings, 60 (59%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.