South Kesteven takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A South Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 8th Jan 2024, 10:02 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Pizza Lovers, a takeaway at 7 London Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on December 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Kesteven's 102 takeaways with ratings, 60 (59%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.