South Kesteven takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A South Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Sid's Golden Chippy, a takeaway at 2 Stirling Road, Stamford, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on July 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Kesteven's 101 takeaways with ratings, 67 (66%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.