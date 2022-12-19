South Kesteven takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A South Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 minutes ago
Beacon Fish Bar, a takeaway at 187 New Beacon Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on November 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Kesteven's 101 takeaways with ratings, 67 (66%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.