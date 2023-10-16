Register
South Kesteven takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A South Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:28 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Turkish Grill and Pizza House, a takeaway at 9 Rycroft Avenue, Deeping St James, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on September 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of South Kesteven's 101 takeaways with ratings, 64 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.