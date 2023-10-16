South Kesteven takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A South Kesteven takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Turkish Grill and Pizza House, a takeaway at 9 Rycroft Avenue, Deeping St James, Lincolnshire was given the score after assessment on September 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of South Kesteven's 101 takeaways with ratings, 64 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.