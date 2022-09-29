Three more deaths recorded in South Kesteven

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in South Kesteven.

A total of 390 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 29 (Thursday) – up from 387 a week previously.

They were among 15,281 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Kesteven.

