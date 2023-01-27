Three more deaths recorded in South Kesteven

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in South Kesteven.

A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

A total of 421 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 26 (Thursday) – up from 418 on the week before.

They were among 16,589 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Kesteven.