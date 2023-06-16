Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute

Two more deaths recorded in South Kesteven

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in South Kesteven.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in South Kesteven.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 450 people had died in the area by June 1 – up from 448 on the week before.

They were among 17,764 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Most Popular

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 15 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 192,559 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 1.