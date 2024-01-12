United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 10 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 10 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 7 was up from six on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 4,123 people in hospital with Covid as of January 7.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 36% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 14 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to January 5.