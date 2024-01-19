United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 12 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 12 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 14 was up from 10 on the same day the previous week.
Across England, there were 3,814 people in hospital with Covid as of January 14.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 12% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 15 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to January 12.