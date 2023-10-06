Register
BREAKING
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 14 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 14 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:04 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 14 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on October 1 was up from 10 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 3,815 people in hospital with Covid as of October 1.

Most Popular

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 30% in the last four weeks.

The figures also show that 30 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to September 29.