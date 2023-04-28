United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 15 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Register
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 15 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:25 BST

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 26 was down from 35 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 42.

Across England there were 4,809 people in hospital with Covid as of April 26, with 101 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 40% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 47%.

The figures also show that 22 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to April 24. This was down from 34 in the previous seven days.