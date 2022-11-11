United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 19 Covid-19 patients in hospital
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 19 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 9 was down from 35 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 65.
Across England there were 5,647 people in hospital with Covid as of November 9, with 150 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 47% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.
The figures also show that 26 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to November 7. This was down from 34 in the previous seven days.