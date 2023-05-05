United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 20 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 20 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 20 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 3 was up from 15 on the same day the previous week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The number of beds at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 34.

Across England there were 4,585 people in hospital with Covid as of May 3, with 124 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 25%.

Advertisement

Advertisement