United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 22 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 22 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 22 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 8 was down from 24 on the same day the previous week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The number of beds at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 40.

Across England there were 6,382 people in hospital with Covid as of February 8, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 36%.