United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 25 Covid-19 patients in hospital

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 25 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 25 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 14 was down from 29 on the same day the previous week.

Advertisement

The number of beds at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 18.

Across England there were 6,720 people in hospital with Covid as of December 14, with 150 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Advertisement

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 34% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has ​increased by 23%​.