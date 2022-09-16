United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 32 Covid-19 patients in hospital

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 32 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 14 was down from 45 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 37% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 51.

Across England there were 4,540 people in hospital with Covid as of September 14, with 140 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 39% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.