United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 34 Covid-19 patients in hospital

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 34 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 34 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 28 was up from 20 on the same day the previous week.

Advertisement

There were 13 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Across England there were 9,459 people in hospital with Covid as of December 28, with 209 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Advertisement

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 91% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 63%.