Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago NASUWT votes in favour of abolishing Ofsted after teacher’s death
54 minutes ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
1 hour ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
1 hour ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation
2 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
2 hours ago Sainsbury’s overhauling Nectar card in move to rival Tesco Clubcard

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 34 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 34 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:05 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 34 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 5 was down from 42 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 24.

Most Popular

Across England there were 7,005 people in hospital with Covid as of April 5, with 165 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 1%.

The figures also show that 28 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to April 3. This was down from 51 in the previous seven days.