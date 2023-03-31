United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 42 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Register
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 42 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:03 BST
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 29 was down from 44 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 30.

Across England there were 7,963 people in hospital with Covid as of March 29, with 192 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 6% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 10%.

The figures also show that 51 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to March 27. This was down from 52 in the previous seven days.