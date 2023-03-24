United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 44 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 44 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 22 was up from 31 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 36.

Across England there were 8,387 people in hospital with Covid as of March 22, with 172 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 5% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.

