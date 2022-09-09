United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 45 Covid-19 patients in hospital
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 45 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 45 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on Sep-07 was up from 43 on the same day the previous week.
There were 61 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.
Most Popular
Across England there were 4,864 people in hospital with Covid as of Sep-07, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 46%.
The figures also show that 38 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to Sep-05. This was down from 50 in the previous seven days.