United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 61 Covid-19 patients in hospital
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 61 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 19 was down from 65 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 15% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 53.
Across England there were 10,387 people in hospital with Covid as of October 19, with 206 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 42%.
The figures also show that 65 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to October 17. This was up from 58 in the previous seven days.