United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 65 Covid-19 patients in hospital

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 65 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 26 was down from 84 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 3% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 63.

Across England there were 12,113 people in hospital with Covid as of July 26, with 290 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 49% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 41%.