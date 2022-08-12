United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 65 Covid-19 patients in hospital

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 65 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 9 was up from 51 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 38% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 104.
Across England there were 8,624 people in hospital with Covid as of August 9, with 233 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 37% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 12%.
The figures also show that 64 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to August 7. This was up from 56 in the previous seven days.